Rohit and Bumrah Included as ICC Announce Team of the World Cup

Kane Williamson was named the captain of the squad and only two Indians were included as ICC announced team of the tournament for World Cup 2019.
Rohit Sharma - who was the leading run-scorer in the tournament - with 648 runs at an average of 81 and Jasprit Bumrah - who picked 18 wickets at an average of 20.61 are the only two Indians included in the playing XI.
Newly-crowned world champions England are the most represented with four selections in the XI while runners-up the Black Caps have two in the team, named by a panel selected by the ICC to honour players who performed well in the tournament.
The other representatives come from the losing semi-finalists Australia, who have two players, while Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan rounds out the team.
The side was selected by former internationals and commentators Ian Bishop, Ian Smith and Isa Guha, along with cricket writer Lawrence Booth, while ICC General Manager Cricket, Geoff Allardice, was the fifth member and convener of the committee.
Jason Roy gets the nod at the top of the order for his tone-setting brilliance for England that saw him overcome injury during the tournament to help his side to the title. Alongside Roy opening is India’s Rohit.
Williamson comes in at No.3 and will captain the side. The Black Caps star scored more runs than any captain has ever done before at a World Cup and led his side with aplomb from start to finish.
Joe Root will come in at No.4 for this team after a World Cup that saw him finish as England’s top run scorer, fifth overall in the tournament, with tons against Pakistan and West Indies and three half centuries.
Shakib Al Hasan scored his runs this summer batting at No.3 for Bangladesh, but for much of his career he has come in at No.5 and it is there that he appears in this team.
Fellow all-rounder Ben Stokes is also a cast-iron selection – his heroics in the final were the stuff of fairytale but he was also a picture of consistency throughout the tournament for England.
Behind the stumps, Alex Carey effected 20 dismissals this tournament. Jofra Archer – hero of the Super Over in the final and appearing in his first World Cup – claimed 20 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.57 to earn his spot.
New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson finished second in the wicket charts with 21, including three in the final as well as an astonishing catch, while also going at less than five runs an over.
Last but by no means least is Jasprit Bumrah, the world’s No.1 ODI bowler who lived up to that billing with 18 wickets
The team of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 (in batting order) is:
1. Jason Roy (England) – 443 runs at 63.28
2. Rohit Sharma (India) – 648 runs at 81.00
3. Kane Williamson (c) (New Zealand) – 578 runs at 82.57
4. Joe Root (England) – 556 runs at 61.77
5. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 606 runs at 86.57, 11 wickets at 36.27
6. Ben Stokes (England) – 465 runs at 66.42, seven wickets at 35.14
7. Alex Carey (wk) (Australia) – 375 runs at 62.50, 20 dismissals
8. Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 27 wickets at 18.59
9. Jofra Archer (England) – 20 wickets at 23.05
10. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) – 21 wickets at 19.47
11. Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 18 wickets at 20.61
