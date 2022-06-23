Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant Told me Difficult Moments Will Define Your Career: Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues has revealed that she had spoken to Team India men’s captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, during the difficult phase of her career. Rodrigues was dropped from India’s ODI World Cup squad earlier this year. The talented batter was recalled for the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka and she repaid the trust of selectors in the first match itself with a crucial 27-ball 36* in opening T20I which helped India take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Rodrigues opened up on his conversation with Rohit and Pant as she revealed how the words of encouragement from the duo lifted his spirit in a difficult phase.

“My journey since the last Sri Lanka tour has not been smooth, it had its ups and downs. I have spoken to Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, they told me these moments will define your career, they told me not to take it (being dropped from the squad before the World Cup) in a negative way,” Jemimah said at the post-match press conference.

“They told me I should take up the challenge and move ahead. I am blessed to have spoken to them.”

Her unbeaten 36-run knock helped India to post a fighting 138 for 6 after a mini-collapse in the middle order. Rodrigues struck three fours and a six on his comeback as the visiting bowlers choked the Sri Lankans to secure a convincing 34-run victory.

“I have understood my game better in the four-five months, I have become calmer, I have changed though my height remains the same,” said Jemimah.

“I started preparing right after I was dropped.”

Coming into the middle at a crucial juncture of the innings, Jemimah said she was nervous to start with.

“This innings means a lot, I was nervous initially but the late cut boundary helped me a lot in easing things up. I am back in the side after 4-5 months or maybe more than that. I was pumped up.”

Asked about the pitch, she said, “I don’t know, it is more like the pitch where I stay in Mumbai. The pitches are similar, so I am used to playing in these conditions. I love this country, it is a very beautiful country. It is a privilege to come here and the love we are getting from the board is great.”

