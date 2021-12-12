Rohit Sharma as Leader Will Definitely do Really Well For Indian Cricket: Gautam Gambhir

Veteran opener Gautam Gambhir gave his opinion on Team India’s split captaincy - Rohit Sharma (white-ball) and Virat Kohli (red-ball). The BCCI has brought back the split captaincy to Indian cricket after several years as Kohli decided to relinquish T20I captaincy. However, he was sacked from his ODI leadership as the selectors wanted to have a single captain for white-ball formats.

Several cricket critics welcome the appointment of Rohit’s appointment as ODI captain, however, some of them also criticized the handling of the situation.

Gambhir, who is very vocal about his opinions, said that it’s a very good sign for Indian cricket and Rohit will get enough time to groom the team in limited-overs format.

“I think it’s good for Indian cricket that now we have got two captains, one in red-ball cricket and one in white-ball cricket, so Rohit will get enough time to groom white-ball cricket - whether it is the T20 format or ODI format," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

The former India opener heaped huge praise on Rohit and said Indian cricket is in very safe hands with the Hitman as the leader in white-ball cricket.

“I feel Rohit Sharma as a leader will definitely do really well for Indian cricket. Plus Indian cricket is in very safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket."

“He has won five IPL titles. He must be doing something right as compared to other captains," said the former Indian opener.

Gambhir further emphasized on Rohit’s calm attitude which will help the entire squad.

“At the same time, his calmness and sometimes his laidback attitude as well, keeping things very relaxed. At the same time, not pushing players too hard, and he himself is a very chilled-out character, which actually helps the entire squad," he added.

Rohit has a tremendous winning percentage of 80 as an ODI captain with 8 wins out of 10 matches. His first assignment as the permanent ODI captain will come next month on the South Africa tour. The swashbuckling opener is also announced as the new vice-captain of India’s Test team replacing Ajinkya Rahane.

