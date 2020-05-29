Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Rohit Sharma Becomes IIFL Finance's First-ever Brand Ambassador

India opener and limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma has signed with IIFL Finance as its first-ever brand ambassador.

Cricketnext Staff |May 29, 2020, 11:54 AM IST
Rohit Sharma Becomes IIFL Finance's First-ever Brand Ambassador

India opener and limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma has signed with IIFL Finance as its first-ever brand ambassador.

Besides being the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in limited-overs format, Rohit also holds the record for the highest individual score in one-day internationals (ODI), the only player to hit three double centuries in ODIs, and four-times winning captain of Indian Premier League (IPL).

IIFL Finance, one of Indias leading Non-Banking Finance Companies, with over Rs 36,000 crore of assets under management, endeavours to stand out for talking straight and being honest with its customers. This ties in perfectly with Rohit Sharma who is known for his straight and effective approach to batting, successful captaincy, and a clean image.

Speaking on the association, R. Venkataraman, Managing Director and Co-Promoter, IIFL Group said, "We are glad to announce India's leading batsman, Rohit Sharma, as IIFL's brand ambassador. He is renowned for his straight drives. We believe in 'Seedhi Baat' or doing business the straight way. We do this by being customer centric, offering relevant and simple products and ensuring transparency in our processes. Rohit is a living representation of brand IIFL values."

Commenting on the association, Rohit Sharma said, "I am happy to be associated with IIFL Finance. #SeedhiBaat is how I live my life and play my cricket. One needs not just skills but also honesty and empathy to become a successful cricketer. And as a captain, I believe in straight talk as that is the key to success."

The cricketer is exclusively managed by IMG Reliance. Interestingly, the first-ever campaign by IIFL Finance with Rohit Sharma is not a product promotion campaign but a public service message advising people on safety guidelines and rules to follow during lockdown to fight Covid19 outbreak.

(With Agency inputs)

Banking SectorcoronavirusIIFL FinanceIndian cricket teamrohit sharma

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more