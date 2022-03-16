Rohit Sharma has made a remarkable start to his stint as full-time India captain starting with the New Zealand home series last year. The Indian team, under Rohit’s leadership, recently completed a 2-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka in Tests, and before that, blanked West Indies in ODIs and T20Is earlier this year.

Citing Rohit’s performance as a skipper and the results of the matches he has led so far, former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer, in a chat with ESPNCricinfo, stated that the Mumbaikar can achieve bigger milestones than his predecessor Virat Kohli in the longer format of the game.

The 44-year-old thinks Rohit can become a better Test captain than Kohli.

“Rohit Sharma can become a better Test captain than Virat Kohli. Don’t know how many Tests he will captain, but tactically I feel he is one of the best captains and we are seeing the results of how they have whitewashed each series. It feels like the captaincy has come in the hands of the right captain,” Jaffer said.

However, one can not overlook the records under Kohli’s belt. Though the cricketer has stepped down from the role across formats, he continues to be India’s most successful Test captain.

Under his leadership, India has won 40 out of 68 Tests with a staggering win percentage of 59, it also included the historic series win against Australia in their own backyard. He even led the Indian side to world number one ranking in Tests.

Earlier this year on January 15, Kohli stepped down from the position of Test captain, after India lost the three-match Test series, 1-2 to South Africa in Cape Town.

