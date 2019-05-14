Rohit Celebrates MI’s Fourth Title with Daughter Samaira

Loading...
Skipper Rohit Sharma could not contain his excitement after the umpire raised his finger, running wildly and celebrating even as the stadium erupted due to the exciting nature of the finish.
In a heartwarming moment he even celebrated with his four-month old daughter Samaira, lifting her as high as he could and sometimes even speaking to her.
The MI skipper has lifted the IPL trophy five times – his first title win coming with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers – and this was also his first time lifting the trophy as a father, making it doubly special for him.
A new experience for @ImRo45 who lifts his little munchkin before lifting the #VIVOIPL 🏆#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/oqsih3xfk4— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2019
Batting first in the final, Mumbai were restricted to 149/8, nowhere close to a par total on a good Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium surface.
The bowlers though had other ideas with Jasprit Bumrah (2/14) and Chahar (1/14) delivering match-winning spells in the second innings.
The icing on the cake was provided by Malinga, who despite being hammered for 41 runs in his first three overs, redeemed himself in the most dramatic fashion defending just eight runs in the last over to overshadow Watson's brilliant innings at the top of the order.
First Published: May 13, 2019, 10:54 AM IST