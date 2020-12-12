- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
Rohit Sharma 'Clinically Fit', but Final Selection Call to be Taken Only After Quarantine in Australia
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday announced that Rohit Sharma is 'clinically fit' and will travel to Australia, but will have to continue working on his endurance. A final call on his participation in the Test series will be taken after his quarantine period in Australia, the BCCI added.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 12, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday announced that Rohit Sharma is 'clinically fit' and will travel to Australia, but will have to continue working on his endurance. A final call on his participation in the Test series will be taken after his quarantine period in Australia, the BCCI added.
Rohit has suffered a 'high grade left hamstring injury' and did not travel to Australia with the Indian team from UAE as his father was unwell in India. He underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and on Friday passed a fitness test. Rohit will miss the first two Tests as he has to undergo a two-week quarantine period in Australia but if he proves his fitness after his quarantine, he'll be in the reckoning for a place in the last two games.
"Rohit Sharma has completed his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is now clinically fit. He has been rehabilitating and training at NCA since 19th November following a high-grade left hamstring injury suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL)," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said through a statement.
"The NCA medical Team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Mr Sharma after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding and running between the wickets. Mr Sharma’s physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance.
"He has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. He will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly."
As per the Australian government's rules, the star batsman will have to undergo a mandatory 14 days of hard quarantine before being able to train for the last two Tests in Sydney (Jan 7 to 11) and Brisbane (Jan 15 to 19).
He is flying straight to Sydney and will get a week's training there.
There had been confusion around Rohit's status over the past few weeks. Captain Virat Kohli spoke about a lack of clarity on the issue that has been full of intrigue ever since he injured his left hamstring during a league match while playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
The injury, which forced him out of four IPL games, prompted the national selectors to not consider him for the Australian tour.
Omitted from the squad for the much-anticipated tour, he soon returned to lead his franchise in the remainder of the lucrative league, adding to the curiosity.
On November 9, the BCCI provided an update on his status, saying the selectors had kept Rohit out of only the limited-overs leg for him to "regain full fitness" for the Test series.
But the white-ball vice-captain came to Mumbai instead of travelling straight to Australia with his national teammates after leading Indians to IPL title triumph in the UAE.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Maiden First-class 50 With a Six, Virat Kohli Goes Berserk
The BCCI then issued another press release on November 26, a day after Kohli claimed he did not know why Rohit had not done his rehab in Australia, stating that the reason behind the opener coming back to India was his father's illness.
(With PTI inputs)
