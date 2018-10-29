In Numbers | Ro-HitMan Sharma Continues Happy Habit of Big Hundreds

Rohit Sharma in action for India. (IMAGE: Twitter/ICC)

Rohit Sharma produced yet another sparkling knock, scoring his 21st ODI hundred against the Windies at the Brabourne Stadium. Rohit slammed 162 in 137 balls, raising visions of a fourth double hundred in the format before being dismissed in the 44th over. His innings contained 20 fours and 4 sixes, splattered all over the ground.

Rohit has been amongst the most prolific ODI batsmen in the world in the last few years and is ranked second among ODI batsmen, just behind his skipper Virat Kohli. Let’s have a look at some of his statistical milestones during this period.

Rohit has registered 19 hundreds in this period. Only Kohli (25) has scored more.

No batsman has hit more sixes than Rohit (175) during this period. This shows his amazing ability to clear the field. Only Chris Gayle has a better frequency of hitting sixes than Rohit in this period.

Rohit has scored three double hundreds in ODI cricket. No other batsman has hit more than one. A total of 8 double hundreds have been registered in ODI cricket history.

Rohit Sharma has scored 5395 runs in 104 innings as an opener for India (post-2013) - no one aggregates more opening for their country.

No opener (min 25 innings) averages more than Rohit (59.28) in this period.

Rohit has registered a century against all major ODI teams in the world – at least one hundred each against 9 opposition teams.

First Published: October 29, 2018, 6:31 PM IST