In Numbers | Ro-HitMan Sharma Continues Happy Habit of Big Hundreds

Rohit Sharma produced yet another sparkling knock, scoring his 21st ODI hundred against the Windies at the Brabourne Stadium. Rohit slammed 162 in 137 balls, raising visions of a fourth double hundred in the format before being dismissed in the 44th over. His innings contained 20 fours and 4 sixes, splattered all over the ground.
Rohit has been amongst the most prolific ODI batsmen in the world in the last few years and is ranked second among ODI batsmen, just behind his skipper Virat Kohli. Let’s have a look at some of his statistical milestones during this period.
Rohit has scored 5413 runs in 105 innings since he started to open the innings regularly in ODIs (23 Jan. 2013). Only Virat Kohli has scored more (6171) in this time-frame.
Only two batsmen average more than Rohit (59.48) in this period – Kohli (67.81) and AB (60.30).
Rohit has registered 19 hundreds in this period. Only Kohli (25) has scored more.
No batsman has hit more sixes than Rohit (175) during this period. This shows his amazing ability to clear the field. Only Chris Gayle has a better frequency of hitting sixes than Rohit in this period.
Overall, Rohit has hit 198 sixes in his career. He overtook Tendulkar in this match (195). Only Dhoni (211) has scored more maximums for India in ODI cricket.
Rohit has the knack of scoring big hundreds. He has crossed 150 seven times since opening for India from 2011. Warner with 5 such hundreds is at number two.
Rohit has scored three double hundreds in ODI cricket. No other batsman has hit more than one. A total of 8 double hundreds have been registered in ODI cricket history.
Rohit Sharma has scored 5395 runs in 104 innings as an opener for India (post-2013) - no one aggregates more opening for their country.
No opener (min 25 innings) averages more than Rohit (59.28) in this period.
Rohit has registered 19 hundreds in this time-frame - more than any other opener in this period.
Great Form (last 3 years; from 29th Oct 2015-29th Oct 2018)
Rohit aggregates 2824 runs in the last three years - only Kohli (3368) and Root (2870) have more.
Only Kohli (93.55) averages more than Rohit (68.87) in this time-frame.
Only Kohli (15) has amassed more hundreds than Rohit (13) in this period.
Rohit has crossed 40 on 24 occasions during this period. India has won 18 such matches. That is a success percentage of 75%.
The corresponding percentage for Kohli is 62.5% and Dhawan is 73.91%.
Rohit has registered a century against all major ODI teams in the world – at least one hundred each against 9 opposition teams.