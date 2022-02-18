Rohit Sharma Covers Stumps With His Body to Prevent The Ball From Hitting Them

Indian captain Rohit Sharma had to react quickly to save losing his wicket in a rather clumsy manner during the second T20 international against West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

The incident happened on the first ball of the third over in India’s inning, who were asked to bat first after Kieron Pollard has won the toss and elected to bowl.

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I - LIVE

Sheldon Cottrell charged in with a swinging length ball which Rohit tried to mow over mid-wicket but was beaten on the inside edge. The ball lobbed up in the air and as it seemed to be heading towards his stumps, Rohit acted swiftly to manoeuvre his body to prevent the ball to hit the wickets.

See here -

On the very next ball, in fact, Rohit got another reprieve as he was dropped by Brandon King. He had slashed hard on the short and wide ball on off but he only managed to slices it, taking a thick toe-edge. The catch was at a comfortable height but King failed to hold on at the right of backward point.

Advertisement

Then in the 8th over, Rohit almost run himself out as Virat Kohli punched the ball down the ground. The shot hit Rohit as he couldn’t get out of the way and it hit him and landed not too far from Roston Chase. He though did not manage to run him out.

Rohit finally fell to Roston Chase on the second-last ball of the same over as Brandon King made amends to dropping an earlier chance. Chase sent down one with an offbreak with a scrambled seam and Rohit sensed it was in his arc. He swung but the ball held its line and the Indian captain ended up skying it. He scored 19 runs from 18 balls, with two fours and one six.

After the toss, Rohit Sharma had said: “We need to get back to our basics. It is a lightning outfield. Understand the game situation. Bat freely and see what we need to do after Powerplay. As a team, we want to improve in all departments. Whether we finish the game clinically or not, we need to keep improving. We have got the same team."

Kieron Pollard had said," Looks a good track. The last game dew was the factor. We will try to bowl first and limit them to a low total. Continue to execute our skills. We can’t do much in a one day break. One change. Jason is fit. Fabian misses out.

India are 1-0 ahead in the three-match T20I series and a win would seal the series.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here