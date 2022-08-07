Rohit Sharma Creates New Record, Becomes Second Batter With Most Sixes in International Cricket

India skipper Rohit Sharma became the the record holder for the second-most number of sixes in international cricket. Additionally, he also completed 16000 international runs, becoming the seventh Indian men’s player to do so.

Player Innings Sixes:

Chris Gayle – 553 sixes in 551 innings

Rohit Sharma – 477 sixes in 427 innings

Shahid Afridi – 476 sixes in 508 innings

Brendon McCullum – 398 sixes in 474 innings

Martin Guptill – 379 sixes in 393 innings

MS Dhoni – 359 sixes in 526 innings

India skipper added couple of feathers to his record cap during the fourth T20I against West Indies.The 35-year-old entered the elite list of most international runs for India. His powerful knock of 33 off 16 helped him reach 16000 international runs, becoming just the seventh Indian player to achieve the feat. Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with the most international runs with a total of 34357 runs. The legendary cricketer is then followed by current India team coach Rahul Dravid.

Sachin Tendulkar : Innings – 782, Runs – 34357

Rahul Dravid: Innings – 599, Runs – 24064

Virat Kohli : Innings – 517, Runs – 23726

Sourav Ganguly: Innings – 485, Runs – 18433

MS Dhoni: Innings – 523, Runs – 17092

Virender Sehwag: Innings – 431, Runs – 16892

Rohit Sharma: Innings – 427, Runs – 16000

Rohit Sharma has been in a great form lately and on Saturday as well he looked promising on the pitch against West Indies. He opened the innings alongside Suryakumar Yadav in the fourth T20I match in Florida, and during his knock of 33 runs off 16, he scored three sixes to take his tally to 477 international sixes.

With this feat, he surpassed Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi to get the second spot. Sharma is now just behind Chris Gayle, who holds the record with a total of 553 sixes to his name in international cricket.

Sharma-led side is currently in Florida, US, facing the West Indies in a five-match T20I series. They won the fourth T20I as well and have now taken 3-1 lead in the series. Except the second contest, India won all the T20I matches. Prior to the T20I series, the two teams faced each other in three-match ODI series, which India won by 3-0.

India have already sealed the T20I series but will be looking to end it on a winning note when both the teams will meet for final and fifth match on Sunday (August 7).

