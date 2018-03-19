Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Didn't Watch Dinesh Karthik's Last Ball Six

Towards the start of the innings, stand-in skipper for the series, Rohit Sharma had scored a brilliant fifty at the top of the order, that really helped India’s chances in the match. This was his 14th fifty of his T20I career.
After the match Rohit Sharma revealed that he did not see Karthik hitting a six on the last ball, and was getting ready for the super over. "I had walked back in the dressing room to wear my pads," Rohit said at the post-match press conference.
"Very happy to see Dinesh doing what he did, he didn't get much game time until now, but he showed his power."
All-rounder Vijay Shankar was sent ahead of the keeper-batsman, and Rohit justified his decision by saying, "We held him back because of his finishing ability and his experience. And it paid off. I always had a lot of faith in our batting group and we were confident after keeping them to a par score," he said.
Rohit also took to Twitter to laud Karthik and the entire team’s efforts. He wrote, “Incredible end to what had been such a great season. What a way to pull off a victory. Magnificent from the entire unit @BCCI.”
Incredible end to what had been such a great season. What a way to pull off a victory. Magnificent from the entire unit 👏👏 🇮🇳 @BCCI— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 18, 2018
Earlier in the match, Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman scored a fine 77 to help Bangladesh reach 166/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The total looked below par as the Indian spinners led by Yuzvendra Chahal strangulated the Bangladeshi batsmen.
Sabbir played a lone hand, supported by cameos from Mahmudullah (21) and Mehidy Hassan (19). Chahal picked up 3/18 in his 4 overs while Washington Sundar - who was also named the man-of-the-series - ended with figures of 1/20. Unadkat too picked up 2 wickets, giving away 33 runs.
First Published: March 19, 2018, 12:14 PM IST