Rohit Sharma Doesn't Have to Prove Anything to His Colleagues as a Captain: Saba Karim

Former wicketkeeper Saba Karim heaped huge praise on Rohit Sharma for his captaincy abilities and said that he doesn’t need to prove to anybody that he is a good captain. After becoming the regular skipper, Rohit has led the Indian team very efficiently as the Asian giants have moved to the top of the ICC T20I team rankings. India have registered a dominant series win over New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka in T20I format to overcome the ghosts of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Karim asserted that Rohit doesn’t take the game very seriously which helped in remaining calm.

“I feel because his appearance is so calm, he doesn’t take the game too seriously. He feels that it is a game and it needs to be taken as a game only. If you put too many stakes on that, it hurts you from inside and gives you a lot of stress," Karim told India News.

The 34-year-old is also the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League history with record five titles with Mumbai Indians. In fact his exemplary record in IPL played a crucial role in getting India captaincy.

“Rohit’s attempt is only that when he was captaining for MI as well, there also the stakes are very high, he has tackled all those phases with a calm demeanor and the same thing is being seen for the Indian team as well. You gain from being such a captain, you can do the man-management and the players look at you as a cool captain. So they respond better," he added.

Karim feels that Rohit already has a rich experience of captaincy and with already tasting immense success he doesn’t have to prove his worth to colleagues, fans and critics.

“This player [Rohit] has a lot of experience, has done captaincy many times for India as well as the Mumbai Indians. He doesn’t have to prove anything to his colleagues as a captain."

“If you are young, you are keen to prove that you are a good captain. Rohit Sharma is in an excellent space at the moment, he doesn’t have to show his colleagues, fans or journalists that he is a good captain. He knows what he can do," he added.

