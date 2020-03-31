Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Rohit Sharma Donates 80 Lakhs to Get India 'Back on Its Feet'

India cricketer team opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday donated Rs 80 lakhs in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

IANS |March 31, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Rohit Sharma Donates 80 Lakhs to Get India 'Back on Its Feet'

Mumbai: India cricketer team opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday donated Rs 80 lakhs in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit said he has donated Rs 45 lakhs to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakhs to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs towards welfare of stray dogs.

The 32-year-old also said that we need our country back on feet and the onus is on us. "Let's get behind our leaders and support them," he tweeted while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crores towards the cause.

Various members of the Indian cricket team, including Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina and others, apart from other sports personalities, have also contributed in fight towards coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India and 32 people have already lost their lives.

coronavirus pandemicrohit sharma

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more