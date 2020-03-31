Rohit Sharma Donates 80 Lakhs to Get India 'Back on Its Feet'

Mumbai: India cricketer team opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday donated Rs 80 lakhs in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Rohit said he has donated Rs 45 lakhs to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakhs to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs towards welfare of stray dogs.
The 32-year-old also said that we need our country back on feet and the onus is on us. "Let's get behind our leaders and support them," he tweeted while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crores towards the cause.
Various members of the Indian cricket team, including Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina and others, apart from other sports personalities, have also contributed in fight towards coronavirus pandemic.
More than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India and 32 people have already lost their lives.
