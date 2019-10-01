Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: ZIM VS NEP

live
ZIM ZIM
NEP NEP

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201917:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

02 Oct, 201915:30 IST

3rd T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

02 Oct, 201916:30 IST

IANS |October 1, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Donates Rs 25 Lakh to WWF & Ol Pejeta

India's limited-overs deputy and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma recently made a contribution of Rs25 lakh to WWF and Ol Pejeta, the organisations' that are engaged in wildlife conservation.

Rohit is known for supporting the protection and conservation of Rhinos and wildlife.

Rohit's work on rhino conservation started in 2015 when he first met Sudan -- the last male Northern White African Rhino.

He was stunned that the species was near extinction due to poaching, loss of habitat and climate change. Sudan had a big impact on Rohit and made a special place in his heart for the entire species.

Ever since, Rohit has been vocal about the wildlife conservation and protection of rhinos, working closely with WWF. Ol Pejeta even named a baby rhino after Rohit's daughter Samaira.

Among the many campaigns and causes he has actively supported over the years have been the WWF India's Rhino Conservation, Ol Pejeta's Rhino Conservation and Save Our Rhinos Africa India (SORAI) -- to stop illegal poaching of animals which he supported by putting the sticker on the back of his bat.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
