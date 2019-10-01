Rohit Sharma Donates Rs 25 Lakh to WWF & Ol Pejeta

India's limited-overs deputy and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma recently made a contribution of Rs25 lakh to WWF and Ol Pejeta, the organisations' that are engaged in wildlife conservation.
Rohit is known for supporting the protection and conservation of Rhinos and wildlife.
Rohit's work on rhino conservation started in 2015 when he first met Sudan -- the last male Northern White African Rhino.
He was stunned that the species was near extinction due to poaching, loss of habitat and climate change. Sudan had a big impact on Rohit and made a special place in his heart for the entire species.
Ever since, Rohit has been vocal about the wildlife conservation and protection of rhinos, working closely with WWF. Ol Pejeta even named a baby rhino after Rohit's daughter Samaira.
Among the many campaigns and causes he has actively supported over the years have been the WWF India's Rhino Conservation, Ol Pejeta's Rhino Conservation and Save Our Rhinos Africa India (SORAI) -- to stop illegal poaching of animals which he supported by putting the sticker on the back of his bat.
India's limited-overs deputy and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma recently made a contribution of Rs25 lakh to WWF and Ol Pejeta, the organisations' that are engaged in wildlife conservation.
