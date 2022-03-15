Rohit Sharma Eases Into Test Captaincy as Marauding India Tick all The Boxes in Series Win

Out of the last 10 home Tests, India have thoroughly outplayed their oppositions so much so that they have emerged victorious in six of them in just three days. Monday saw their latest three-day Test win at home, crushing Sri Lanka by 238 runs and clinching the two-Test series 2-0 in Bengaluru, following their innings-and-222-run victory in Mohali, also in three days. India were simply too strong for Sri Lanka in the series that the islanders were just short of pleading for mercy.

Add to it another victory, by 372 runs in three days and 43 minutes, against New Zealand in Mumbai in December, and that shows how dominant India have been at home. India are unbeatable at home, no doubt, posting 15 consecutive home Test series victories since the defeat to England in December 2012.

By bagging 12 World Test Championship points from the Bengaluru Test win and 24 from the series, India give themselves a better chance to improve their standings in the World Test Championship table than where they were before the series began. India, the runners-up in the previous WTC cycle, ought to have been sitting pretty in the WTC points table had they not let go of the golden opportunity of posting an elusive series victory in South Africa not long ago.

But, they are doing all the things right at home to stay in contention for a second successive final appearance.

Rohit Sharma, as the new Test captain, seems to have settled into the new challenges of leading in red-ball format quite comfortably. Of course, he has had the experience of leading successfully in white-ball format –T20Is, ODIs and the Indian Premier League – but having not led in a red-ball format for a long time, he did now show any signs of discomfort with the reins in his hands.

He could not have asked for a better start to his Test captaincy, nor a weaker opposition in Sri Lanka. But Rohit, as he has said before the Test series, does not look so deep in the opposition but focuses more on what his team needs to do and how to get the better of the opposition. There’s a job at hand and a game of cricket to be won, a Test series to be won.

Better of the opposition, Rohit and Co. did get, and in three days in Mohali and Bengaluru.

Rohit has shown in his stints as captain that he is a people’s leader. He has no problems with youngsters and seniors in the team. He does not hesitate to ask the juniors in the team for ideas and suggestions before acting on his instincts.

It may have been totally one-sided matches in Mohali and Bengaluru, but still India had to go out and do what had to be done to emerge victorious. It was a complete team effort, be it the likes of Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer replacing the vastly-experienced batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane and straightaway giving impact performances; Rishabh Pant getting better and better with his wicketkeeping abilities in Tests in India since last year against England besides being the game-changer for India within minutes during his stint in the middle; the dominant bowling of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami even on turning tracks and of course the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Rohit may not have got big runs personally and Virat Kohli’s century drought may have extended to 72 international innings. Their experiences cannot be discounted and it is just a matter of time before they start scoring Test centuries again. The lower half may have contributed more than the top half with Pant being the vital link between the two and the new No. 6 Shreyas Iyer showing maturity and not allowing the difficult pitches to get the better of him, rather deciding that attack is the best form of defence and changing the course of the game, like he did on Day One pitch in Bengaluru, when 16 wickets fell and he shone brightly with 92, which was worth much more.

The new No. 3 Vihari seems to have settled down nicely and looks to have made this position his own, going by the manner of showing application on a turning pitch in both the first and the second innings in Bengaluru, scoring patient 31 and 35 and ensuring that the Indian batting did not get into any trouble. He scored a Pujara-like 58 in the first innings in Mohali, where he replaced the Saurashtra batter and gave an indication that he is here to stay.

And Iyer, who has come in for Rahane, delivered straight away, scoring his two back-to-back fifties in Bengaluru and boosting his Test average to 55.43 after four Tests. Both Vihari and Iyer are certain to make the comebacks of Pujara and Rahane that much more difficult, and also won the approval of his captain Rohit, who said on Monday, “We were missing two of our experienced batters, but we have two new guys (Vihari and Iyer), Vihari has been around but was batting in a new position. And, of course, Iyer at No. 6 was going to be another challenge for us. He showed a lot of maturity when playing in challenging situations. We pretty much achieved everything that we wanted as a team, all the boxes got ticked. I think we are moving in the right direction.”

The Indian team threw in a surprise in the Test series by sending Pant in at No. 5 ahead of Iyer. For Pant, the batting position does not matter anyway. If he gets going, the batter following him can only take over from him. Even if he gets out, the lower-half could be guided to safety by Iyer, who showed characteristics like how VVS Laxman played a lot with the lower half in the latter stages of his career and either saved or won matches for Team India. Iyer could be that Laxman for India in the future Tests in his own way.

Pant is a destroyer of the bowling attacks. The previous management of captain Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri gave him umpteen chances with the belief that he can change the course of the game with his swashbuckling batting. New captain and coach, Rohit and Rahul Dravid, are only renewing that belief, giving him that freedom, and the current skipper even admitted after the series against Lanka ended.

“We know how he bats and as a team, we just want to give him that freedom to bat in the way that he wants to bat. But also keeping in mind certain situations of the game, where the game is going, we have also conveyed that to him. But, we want to stick with his game plan as a team. It just seems to get better and get better. There will be times when you will smash your head and say, ‘Why did he play that shot,’ but again we need to be ready to accept that with him when he bats. And, he is somebody who can change the game literally in half-an-hour or 40 minutes. I think what comes with Rishabh Pant, we are ready to accept that,” Rohit said.

Forty five minutes, to be precise. That’s how much Pant lasted in India’s second innings and changed the momentum, his 31-ball 50 on Sunday – becoming the fastest Indian to score a Test fifty in 28 balls in the process – hastened India’s declaration on Day 2 night and having a go at the Lankans.

Even if Pant flops, India can still rely on Iyer and the long tail including bowling all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who smashed 175 not out in Mohali and doubled up with match figures of 9/87 for an incredible all-round performance.

The pacers Bumrah and Shami deliver even on turning tracks, like they did in Bengaluru. The bounce that Bumrah extracted, Shami beating the batters’ defence and disturbing the wood were a delight to watch. Even on a pitch when Sri Lankan spinners took eight of the 10 Indian first innings wickets, Bumrah took his first five-wicket haul on Indian soil, in only his fourth home Test.

The bouncer with which he got Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella on Sunday was a beauty, the batter swaying to avoid and gloving it in the process. And, in India, you don’t need to extend any invitation to the spin combination of Ashwin-Jadeja-Patel. The opposition would only want to run for cover.

Rohit could not have asked for a better squad to take over the reins from Kohli. He summed up his experience as a new Test captain thus: “It was a big thing to lead here in Tests. I got support from the team at the ground. They were telling me what to do and what not to do. There are a few senior members in the team who understand the game well and I had their inputs as well. I have my reading of the game as well.

“But eventually you work on instinct and my captaincy philosophy is to take a call at that point that seems right to you keeping in mind where the game is going. I try to analyse these things on the ground. And the five bowlers that were playing, I have seen them bowl for quite some time now and I know their strengths and weaknesses. I try and read the opposition as well. So, I like to lead like that."

The win in three days gives the players an additional two days break before they join their IPL franchises for the 15th edition of the T20 mega event. And then, their last Test of the year to complete the unfinished Test series in England.

