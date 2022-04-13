Rohit Sharma Emulates Virat Kohli, Becomes Second Indian to Record 10,000 Runs in T20 Cricket

India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the seventh batter in T20 history to score 10,000 runs. Rohit needed to score 25 runs to reach the milestone and he did that against Punjab Kings when he struck Kagiso Rabada for a six.

Opening for MI, Rohit scored 28 off 17 and looked in good touch with three fours and two sixes but failed to convert it into a big score as he was undone by a short delivery by Rabada, having him caught off the very next delivery after conceding a six.

Rohit is the second Indian after Virat Kohli to reach the milestone and he did that in his 375th match and 361st innings. T20 legend Chris Gayle has scored the most runs in the format’s history having amassed 14562 runs in 463 matches including 22 hundreds and 88 half-centuries.

S. no Name Matches Runs 1 Chris Gayle 463 14562 2 Shoaib Malik 438 11698 3 Kieron Pollard 585 11474 4 Aaron Finch 348 10499 5 Virat Kohli 330 10379 6 David Warner 315 10373 7 Rohit Sharma 375 10003 8 Brendon McCullum 370 9922 9 Alex Hales 336 9471 19 AB de Villiers 340 9424

Gayle is followed by Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik who has 11698 runs from 472 matches while Kieron Pollard of West Indies completes the top-three with 11474 runs from 585 matches.

Kohli is at the fifth spot in this list with 10379 runs from 330 matches that include five centuries and 76 fifties. Rohit has six centuries and 69 fifties.

The 34-year-old also has scored four centuries in T20Is - the most by any batter.

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions have started the season with four defeats in a row and are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

They began the season with a four-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals and then were bested by Rajasthan Royals too. They completed a hat-trick of defeats when they took on two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune before succumbing to a fourth successive defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It is not a secret that the morale in the MI dressing room would be low following the nightmarish start but Rohit has insisted his players need to remain focused and try harder to get the points.

“Just want the guys to keep their heads high, it’s important not to lose focus, keep trying harder and harder to get the points. Looking forward to doing well as a team," Rohit said at the toss on Wednesday.

Rohit himself has been itching to score big having recorded 41, 10, 3, 26 and 28 in his first five innings of the season.

