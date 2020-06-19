Rohit Sharma-esque Batting Performances for Pakistan is the Ultimate Aim for Haider Ali

Young Pakistan batsman Haider Ali made quite a name for himself during the U-19 World Cup and has now earned a place in the senior team for the England tour starting July 30.
At the Under-19 World Cup, his performances caught the eye of the West Indies legend Ian Bishop, who said he reminded him of Babar Azam.
The youngster, who had some experience of top level cricket in the Pakistan Super League, hopes he can replicate Rohit Sharma’s batting style. Haider says he wants to be a clean striker of the ball like the India opener.
Only five Pakistan batsmen scored more runs than his 239, and just two - Shadab Khan and Kamran Akmal - could boast a superior strike rate. Having shown form like this across formats, Haider wants to be a part of the Pakistan side in all three forms.
“As far as role models are concerned, mine is Rohit Sharma,” Haider said.
“I really like him as a player, and want to give the side an aggressive start at the top, and hit the ball cleanly like him. He is a man for all three formats, and he can adapt his game to all three formats,” Haider mentioned.
Haider has emerged as one of Pakistan's most promising young batsmen by excelling in all three formats over the past few months. He made his first-class debut in September last year and the 19-year-old had a splendid opening season which culminated in a second-innings 134 for the unfancied Northern side in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final. It was his second ton of the season, in addition to three half-centuries as he finished with an average a shade below 50.
Rohit is known to struggle early on but can really go big once he gets his eye in and that has caught the eye of the youngster, who wants to be able to pull off similar feats.
“And the thing I like best is when he crosses 50, he moves on to a 100, and then he’s thinking of 150, and even 200. That’s what I want to do: to think about getting big scores, and when I get there, aim for even bigger ones. He finishes the game off for his side, and is a real match-winner,” he added.
While Haider prepares for his debut for the senior Pakistan team, he explained that he would be happy to bat anywhere even though he prefers the top of the order.
“My role is to give my best where I am assigned to bat. Some players can play in the top order and struggle lower down. At club level, I can play both up or down the order. I'd like to bat higher up, but retain the flexibility to do a job where I'm required. I'm very excited. For England, my personal prep is complete. Whenever I get the chance, I'll give my best and hopefully make a contribution to the team."
