India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Fans Hit Back at Trolls Outraging Over Alleged Consumption of Beef; Make #IStandWithRohit Trend on Twitter

Rohit Sharma and four other cricketers who were captured on video in a Melbourne restaurant recently in apparent breach of quarantine, and now are being trolled for allegedly ordering food containing beef have found support with the fans of the Mumbai Indians skipper hitting back at the trolls for targetting Rohit on Twitter, making #IStandWithRohit the top trend of Sunday morning in the micro-blogging website.

While Rohit along with Rishabh Paht, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, and Prithvi Shaw are in the docks breaching quarantine protocol that has led them to be isolated, for the time being, it was Rohit who bore the maximum brunt on social media after an unverified image of the bill that a fan paid surfaced online. While the fan Navaldeep Singh shared the bill he paid - on behalf of the cricketers - with part of it hidden with his hand, a second image that went viral on social media had the bill in its entirety with an order containing beef in it. This outraged the Twitter users who targeted Rohit.

He becomes Animal Activist on Holi and Diwali to lecture Hindus. On other days, he and his team eat beef. According to him, celebrating Holi and Diwali is irresponsibility towards animals. But eating beef and subsidizing cow slaughter is Animal Activism. Hypocrite @ImRo45 https://t.co/w0gJQq96sJ pic.twitter.com/ljrMPEQKTI — Bharadwaj (@BharadwajSpeaks) January 2, 2021

However, Rohit sHarma fans came out in his defence and made #IstandWithRohit trend on twitter.

When unnecessary questions are raised on him. I'm there to support him forever and ever. Love you @ImRo45 ❤️#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/LTGz5yZtwO — Jay (@Rohits_200) January 3, 2021

Got injured. Went to NCA for rehab. Passed fitness test. Spent 14 days in hard quarantine . Yet to play a test match in the tour. But,too much of unnecessary UNREAL HATRED on this guy with senseless allegations and immature talks . It’s tough to be RO.#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/hv3sXVxCQ4 — Hk Reddy (@hkreddytweets) January 3, 2021

“Rumors are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.” He will answer with bat ... @ImRo45#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/QP4rplZPUM — ❀कयामत❀⚔ (@suhani_smiles) January 3, 2021

Though He lied about hugging pant, it might be a possibility that the whole plot might be a fluke for gaining publicity. We can't judge & bash the players just because of this bill & his side of story. Proofs are indicating it might be his own bill.@ImRo45 #IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/VchNVsgDLv — Ankit Anand (@iamankitanands) January 3, 2021

Dear Trollers. Ro has accomplished a lot for his country. He made India proud on several occasions over the years consistently. All with his hard-work. Your cheap trolling won't undermine his legacy. Never question this man.#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/GsW06mTt34 — p (@being_pranav_) January 3, 2021

@ImRo45 this is for you :') You're strong and I'm sure you'll get through all this in no time. We love you and are always there for you! #IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/YdyE2BM7Cg — ROHIT SHARMA Fanpage (@crazee_rohitian) January 3, 2021

Haters be like :-#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/9PHLilgtZ4 — $ A I K I ₹ A N (@sachinfan1045) January 3, 2021

Accomplishing greater heights & keeps gaining a victory for his country Got the recognition ✅ Trollers can't relate.#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/cCPtNVffvo — p (@being_pranav_) January 3, 2021

The five players will be kept separate from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue but will be permitted to train in accordance with protocols that have been put in place.