India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Fans Hit Back at Trolls Outraging Over Alleged Consumption of Beef; Make #IStandWithRohit Trend on Twitter

Rohit Sharma and four other cricketers who were videographed in a Melbourne resturant, and now are being trolled for allegedly odering food containing beef, have found support with the fans of the Mumbai Indians skipper hitting back at the trolls for targetting Rohit on Twitter

Rohit Sharma and four other cricketers who were captured on video in a Melbourne restaurant recently in apparent breach of quarantine, and now are being trolled for allegedly ordering food containing beef have found support with the fans of the Mumbai Indians skipper hitting back at the trolls for targetting Rohit on Twitter, making #IStandWithRohit the top trend of Sunday morning in the micro-blogging website.

After Quarantine Breach, Outrage Over Alleged Consumption of Beef by Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Co; Get Brutally Trolled on Twitter

While Rohit along with Rishabh Paht, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, and Prithvi Shaw are in the docks breaching quarantine protocol that has led them to be isolated, for the time being, it was Rohit who bore the maximum brunt on social media after an unverified image of the bill that a fan paid surfaced online. While the fan Navaldeep Singh shared the bill he paid - on behalf of the cricketers - with part of it hidden with his hand, a second image that went viral on social media had the bill in its entirety with an order containing beef in it. This outraged the Twitter users who targeted Rohit.

India vs Australia: This Indian Fan Paid Restaurant Bill of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant & Navdeep Saini

However, Rohit sHarma fans came out in his defence and made #IstandWithRohit trend on twitter.

The five players will be kept separate from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue but will be permitted to train in accordance with protocols that have been put in place.

