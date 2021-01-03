India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Fans Hit Back at Trolls Outraging Over Alleged Consumption of Beef; Make #IStandWithRohit Trend on Twitter

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Fans Hit Back at Trolls Outraging Over Alleged Consumption of Beef; Make #IStandWithRohit Trend on Twitter
Rohit Sharma and four other cricketers who were videographed in a Melbourne resturant, and now are being trolled for allegedly odering food containing beef, have found support with the fans of the Mumbai Indians skipper hitting back at the trolls for targetting Rohit on Twitter
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 3, 2021, 12:05 PM IST
Rohit Sharma and four other cricketers who were captured on video in a Melbourne restaurant recently in apparent breach of quarantine, and now are being trolled for allegedly ordering food containing beef have found support with the fans of the Mumbai Indians skipper hitting back at the trolls for targetting Rohit on Twitter, making #IStandWithRohit the top trend of Sunday morning in the micro-blogging website.
After Quarantine Breach, Outrage Over Alleged Consumption of Beef by Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Co; Get Brutally Trolled on Twitter
While Rohit along with Rishabh Paht, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, and Prithvi Shaw are in the docks breaching quarantine protocol that has led them to be isolated, for the time being, it was Rohit who bore the maximum brunt on social media after an unverified image of the bill that a fan paid surfaced online. While the fan Navaldeep Singh shared the bill he paid - on behalf of the cricketers - with part of it hidden with his hand, a second image that went viral on social media had the bill in its entirety with an order containing beef in it. This outraged the Twitter users who targeted Rohit.
India vs Australia: This Indian Fan Paid Restaurant Bill of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant & Navdeep Saini
He becomes Animal Activist on Holi and Diwali to lecture Hindus.
On other days, he and his team eat beef.
According to him, celebrating Holi and Diwali is irresponsibility towards animals.
But eating beef and subsidizing cow slaughter is Animal Activism.
Hypocrite @ImRo45 https://t.co/w0gJQq96sJ pic.twitter.com/ljrMPEQKTI
— Bharadwaj (@BharadwajSpeaks) January 2, 2021
However, Rohit sHarma fans came out in his defence and made #IstandWithRohit trend on twitter.
When unnecessary questions are raised on him. I'm there to support him forever and ever.
Love you @ImRo45 ❤️#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/LTGz5yZtwO
— Jay (@Rohits_200) January 3, 2021
Got injured.
Went to NCA for rehab.
Passed fitness test.
Spent 14 days in hard quarantine .
Yet to play a test match in the tour.
But,too much of unnecessary UNREAL HATRED on this guy with senseless allegations and immature talks .
It’s tough to be RO.#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/hv3sXVxCQ4
— Hk Reddy (@hkreddytweets) January 3, 2021
“Rumors are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.”
He will answer with bat ... @ImRo45#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/QP4rplZPUM
— ❀कयामत❀⚔ (@suhani_smiles) January 3, 2021
Though He lied about hugging pant, it might be a possibility that the whole plot might be a fluke for gaining publicity. We can't judge & bash the players just because of this bill & his side of story.
Proofs are indicating it might be his own bill.@ImRo45 #IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/VchNVsgDLv
— Ankit Anand (@iamankitanands) January 3, 2021
Dear Trollers. Ro has accomplished a lot for his country. He made India proud on several occasions over the years consistently. All with his hard-work. Your cheap trolling won't undermine his legacy.
Never question this man.#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/GsW06mTt34
— p (@being_pranav_) January 3, 2021
Rohitians to Haters :#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/xwrS0AruBu
— Harish (@Harishkandula45) January 3, 2021
@ImRo45 this is for you :')
You're strong and I'm sure you'll get through all this in no time. We love you and are always there for you! #IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/YdyE2BM7Cg
— ROHIT SHARMA Fanpage (@crazee_rohitian) January 3, 2021
Haters be like :-#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/9PHLilgtZ4
— $ A I K I ₹ A N (@sachinfan1045) January 3, 2021
Accomplishing greater heights & keeps gaining a victory for his country
Got the recognition ✅
Trollers can't relate.#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/cCPtNVffvo
— p (@being_pranav_) January 3, 2021
Who are diehard fan of @ImRo45 #istandwithrohit#istandwithrohit#istandwithrohit#istandwithrohit#istandwithrohit pic.twitter.com/p2mWwvqIob
— Shree (@Shree94938342) January 3, 2021
The five players will be kept separate from the broader Indian and Australian squads when traveling and at the training venue but will be permitted to train in accordance with protocols that have been put in place.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking