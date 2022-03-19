'Rohit Sharma Gem of a Person, Very Helpful Soul': Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Team India Skipper

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan heaped huge praise on Team India new captain Rohit Sharma and said he is a very helpful soul. Rohit took over the captaincy charge from Virat Kohli after the latter decided to step down from the position in T20I and Test formats. While Kohli was sacked from ODI captaincy after quitting T20Is leadership. Rohit started the new journey on high with back to back series win over New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka in multi formats.

Dhawan played a lot of cricket alongside Rohit so far in his career and the duo also enjoyed great success as opening partners in white-ball cricket. The southpaw hailed his partner and captain as he said that the 34-year-old reads the game well and is very approachable.

“He is a gem of a person. He is chilled, relaxed, smart, and very approachable. That last bit (approachable) is his best quality. He reads the game very well. And he may be the captain now, but for those who know him, he’s the same Rohit. He is a very helpful soul. And another good quality in him, even if he has something hard to tell you, he will tell you in a manner that it won’t feel that way once he has," Dhawan told the Times of India.

Dhawan joined Punjab Kings this season for a whopping INR 8.25 crore. The southpaw enjoyed great success with Delhi Capitals in the past few seasons as he scored 450-plus runs in every season of IPL since 2016.

The veteran opener is excited to be part of the new franchise as he feels believes having a connection with the new franchise fans for his Punjabi nature.

“Yes. I am happy to be part of Punjab Kings. I am a Punjabi boy, so of course, the connection is already strong. Like Delhi, Punjab is also home. From childhood, I have been fond of Punjabi songs. Being from a Punjabi family, I also speak the language.

“I believe the connection with the fans is already there. At the same time, it’s a good opportunity for both me and the team to make a strong statement in the IPL. We have a balanced team. We are going to have a great season," said Dhawan on his new innings in the IPL.

