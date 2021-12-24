Rohit Sharma Handles Pressure Well, Says Mumbai Indians Teammate Trent Boult

Captaincy will change hands when India take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series next year. Ahead of this all-important event, Trent Boult has made some interesting remarks regarding Rohit, his IPL captain. Rohit has been very successful for Mumbai guiding them to five trophies in IPL since its inception. Boult, on the other hand, has seen his skipper up close. He known what works for him and what doesn’t.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 2021-22: ‘Five-Bowler Strategy Reduces Workload’-Vice Captain KL Rahul

“Rohit is a very experienced player. It will be exciting to see how he leads the Indian team. I have enjoyed playing under his captaincy at the Mumbai Indians. I used to observe him and his captaincy, his tactics while standing at the boundary. He’s been an extremely successful player for India and I’m sure the team will perform well under his leadership,” Boult told Dainik Jagran.

He said Kohli and Rohit are two different captains. While Kohli is in your face, Rohit is very calm under pressure situations. Boult added Rohit handles pressure well.

Also Read | ‘A Man-eater When It Knows There’s Prey Around’: Tendulkar Lauds Rohit Sharma’s Success in Tests

“He has been extremely successful for Mumbai Indians and there are high-pressure situations there. As a pace bowler, I can understand that but as a captain, he deals with this pressure well. I am sure Rohit will use his IPL experience towards the benefit of the Indian team,” Boult said.

“I can’t say that with too much surety because I haven’t played a single game under Kohli but he has been an extremely powerful player and captain for India. Rohit can be a successful captain and it will be interesting to watch him lead.”

India will play a three-match Test series in South Africa where Virat Kohli will be leading the side. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will be captaining the side in the ODIs. There are multiple reports which suggest that Kohli and Rohit don’t like each other, but Kohli had denied them.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here