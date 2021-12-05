'Rohit Sharma Has a Smart Cricketing Brain, He Doesn't Panic'

Rohit Sharma’s tactical acumen continues to be praised widely with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar praising him for keeping a cool head in demanding situations. Tendulkar says Rohit has a ‘smart cricketing brain’ and he is able to absorb pressure without panicking.

Rohit’s remarkable success as captain with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians whom he has captained to a record five titles saw him being appointed as the full time skipper of India’s T20I team recently. He success as a captain isn’t limited to IPL though as in the past, he has led Indian team to title wins at international stage when Virat Kohli was rested viz. 2018 Asia Cup, 2018 Nidahas Trophy among others.

“Whatever my interaction with Rohit has been, he has a very smart cricketing brain," Tendulkar told Hindustan Times. “He doesn’t panic. He is able to absorb pressure is what I saw. That is important when you are leading the side."

Tendulkar has a first-hand experience of witnessing Rohit operating as a captain during his playing days with Mumbai Indians. And he observes that remaining calm under pressure is one of the top qualities of Rohit.

“There are multiple things that a captain has to take care of. If you are in a situation when the team is looking up to you, then it is important that the captain keeps his cool and does the job and that is what I have noticed in Rohit during the time we spent at Mumbai Indians," Tendulkar said.

There have even been calls for Rohit to takeover from Kohli as India’s ODI captain. That would be known in the coming few days with BCCI set to announce squads for the South Africa tour the start of which has now been delayed by nine days.

The three-match Test series now starts from December 26 followed by three ODIs while T20Is have been postponed.

