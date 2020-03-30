Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

March 30, 2020
Rohit Sharma Has Best Cricketing Brain Among Current Players: Jaffer

Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma has the best cricketing brain among modern-day players, believes former India opener Wasim Jaffer.

Jaffer, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, was responding to a series of questions on Twitter and this is where he said that Rohit, with whom he has shared the dressing room for Mumbai, has the best cricketing brain.

Rohit has tasted immense success as captain, be it the Indian Premier League (IPL) or while leading the Indian team in limited-overs cricket in regular skipper Virat Kohli's absence.

Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians have won the IPL trophy four times. For Team India, he has led the team 10 times in ODIs out of which he won eight games while in T20Is, he won 15 matches out of the 19 he played as captain.

The 32-year-old was slated to lead Mumbai in the 13th IPL edition of the IPL which now stands postponed till April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Had the IPL started on Sunday, Rohit would have led MI in the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede.

He recently said IPL can wait for the time being amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected over 1,000 people in India and claimed 29 lives.

"We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first," Rohit said.

