'Rohit Sharma Has Definitely Gone a Notch Higher in England'

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar feels that the ongoing tour of England has seen India opener Rohit Sharma take his game up a notch, and he has displayed another side of his temperament proving his adaptability to different conditions.

Having played in the middle order, Rohit was promoted as opener during the second half of 2019 and has since undergone a revival of sorts in Test cricket, scoring bucketful of runs. At the ongoing tour of England, he’s been quite solid, hitting 36, 12*, 83, and 21 in the four innings so far.

Along with KL Rahul, Rohit has been giving India solid starts in testing English conditions and Tendulkar has praised his leadership qualilities

“Whatever I have seen, I feel he has taken the lead and he has shown the other side of his temperament and how he can change his game and adapt to situations and play accordingly," Tendulkar told PTI.

There’s been a criticism of Rohit for his love for the pull shot which has brought him plenty of runs but also proven to be his downfall on several occasions.

“He has been a leader there and KL has supported him brilliantly. As far as playing pull shot is concerned, he has cleared the fence with that shot and I am looking at what he has been able to achieve for the team in both Tests," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar, who retired as international cricket’s most prolific run-getter, also points out the patience Rohit has shown, praising his judgement on which balls to leave and which to play.

“Rohit has left the ball and defended the ball brilliantly or equally well. He was always a fantastic player but seeing his last few innings in England, I can say he has definitely gone a notch higher," he said.

