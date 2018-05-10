Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: Rohit Sharma Heaps Praise on Ishan Kishan After Blistering Knock at Eden

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 10, 2018, 8:52 AM IST
Ishan Kishan plays a shot against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. (BCCI Image)

It is a similar case for the Mumbai Indians, who have once again begun the IPL season badly and gone onto improve their form in the second half. Captain Rohit Sharma admitted that this habit is something he hopes to see change after they thrashed the Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs at the Eden Gardens.

After the match Rohit said, “As a team, we tend to pick up in the month of May. I can only wish and hope we come together as a team at the start. It’s never easy to come out right all the time, we’d like to start on a high.”

Rohit went on to add that he was pleased with his side’s performance and had special praise for Ishan Kishan, who batted brilliantly. “I’m glad we came together as a team and performed well. Without doubt Ishan Kishan’s knock, his fearless knock was the turning point,” he said.

Ishan provided much-needed tempo to Mumbai who were initially struggling in the first 10 overs of their innings. Kishan, who smashed a 62 off 21 balls helped the Mumbai Indians post a huge total of 210 in their 20 overs.

“Hitting wasn’t easy as the ball was sticking in,” said Rohit, “Ishan just came in and changed momentum. All credit to him, he was waiting for this knock, wanted to come out. Also for Ben Cutting to come out and finish on a high, he hasn’t got a lot of opportunities, but he backed himself to do that.”

Meanwhile, losing captain KKR Dinesh Karthik rued the dropped catches during the Mumbai Indians innings, saying, “200-plus is always a big ask. We didn’t bat well enough and who knows what would have happened if we had taken those catches.”

“It was a good batting wicket, we lost wickets in the Powerplay and it’s always tough to catch up. We took it like normal game even if they have a good record against us. We need to raise our skill levels and belief a bit, as a leader I need to stand up and say I believe in the boys.”

First Published: May 10, 2018, 8:52 AM IST

