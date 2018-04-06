Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

Rohit Sharma: Hitman At Wankhede Against Chennai Super Kings

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 6, 2018, 5:53 PM IST
File image of Rohit Sharma. (BCCI Photo)

With Indian Premier League set to begin with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, eyes will certainly be on Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma whose form will be key for the home team.

Rohit is Mumbai Indians’ leading run-scorer in the IPL with 3037 runs at an average of 33.37 and a strike rate of 130.67. He’s significantly ahead of the next most-prolific batsmen (Rayudu and co.): -

1. 3037 – Rohit Sharma
2. 2416 – Ambati Rayudu
3. 2343 – Kieron Pollard
4. 2334 – Sachin Tendulkar
5. 1079 – Lendl Simmons

Against CSK, ‘Hitman’ Rohit has managed to score 535 runs at an average of 28.15 and a strike rate of 124.12. A look at the leading run-scorers against CSK.

1. 706 – Virat Kohli
2. 535 – Rohit Sharma
3. 492 – R Uthappa
4. 480 – Shane Watson
5. 448 – Shikhar Dhawan

It’s noteworthy that Rohit’s average against CSK is lower than his IPL average (28.15 against CSK versus 32.61 overall) as well as his strike rate (124.12 against CSK versus 130.89 overall).

At the Wankhede against CSK, Rohit has been prolific:

o He’s scored 274 runs in 6 matches against CSK at this venue at an average of 54.80 and a strike rate of 145.74.
o He’s passed 30 four times in 6 innings and gone on to make a fifty thrice.
o This includes an 87 in 2011 that’s the second-best score by an MI player against CSK in the IPL (Jayasuriya made 114* at the Wankhede in 2008).

The needle clash, expected to be watched by a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, looks set to raise the curtains on the decade-old T20 League in grand style after a formal opening ceremony.

MI appear to face an arduous task against the star-studded Chennai side, led by their charismatic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who is back at the helm following the team's two-year ban in 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons along with Rajasthan Royals.

chennai super kingsIndian Premier LeagueIPL 2018Mumbai Indiansrohit sharma
First Published: April 6, 2018, 5:53 PM IST

