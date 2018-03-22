Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Rohit Sharma Involved in Funny Twitter Exchange With Mumbai Indians, Says Not Aware of 'New Faces' in the Team

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 22, 2018, 4:42 PM IST
Rohit Sharma's caricature as uploaded by Mumbai Indians on Twitter.

New Delhi: Ace India cricketer Rohit Sharma was involved in a hilarious Twitter exchange with his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians ahead of the eleventh edition of the cash-rich league.

Three-time champions Mumbai Indians posted a harmless post on social media which read: "Paltan, an exciting update is heading your way. Prepare yourself to welcome new faces in our team. Stay tuned! #CricketMeriJaan"




Skipper Rohit took note of this tweet and replied: "What do you mean by new faces? Why don’t you guys inform me?"




Following this hilarious reply, the official account of MI wrote: "Skipper, let us discuss this on DM."




But it didn't end there as Rohit kept on persisting as to what was this all about. His post read: "I’ve checked my DMs. I am fine with these new faces and it’s really cool. But where are my bullets?"







Later, teammate Hardik Pandya also joined in the fun when Rohit asked regarding Hardik Pandya's hair: "And what’s wrong with @hardikpandya7’S hair? Why is he on fire?"







Mumbai Indians have been the most successful team in the cash-rich league and they have lifted the trophy as many as three-times in ten seasons. The defending champions are once again being touted as one of the favourites to win the title this time around.

Mumbai will be playing their first match of the season against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

