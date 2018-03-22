Rohit Sharma Involved in Funny Twitter Exchange With Mumbai Indians, Says Not Aware of 'New Faces' in the Team

Three-time champions Mumbai Indians posted a harmless post on social media which read: "Paltan, an exciting update is heading your way. Prepare yourself to welcome new faces in our team. Stay tuned! #CricketMeriJaan"
Paltan, an exciting update is heading your way.— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 22, 2018
Prepare yourself to welcome new faces in our team. Stay tuned! #CricketMeriJaan
Skipper Rohit took note of this tweet and replied: "What do you mean by new faces? Why don’t you guys inform me?"
What do you mean by new faces? Why don’t you guys inform me?— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2018
Following this hilarious reply, the official account of MI wrote: "Skipper, let us discuss this on DM."
Skipper, let us discuss this on DM.— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 22, 2018
But it didn't end there as Rohit kept on persisting as to what was this all about. His post read: "I’ve checked my DMs. I am fine with these new faces and it’s really cool. But where are my bullets?"
I’ve checked my DMs. I am fine with these new faces and it’s really cool. But where are my bullets? pic.twitter.com/Dv783h8lzK— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2018
We got you covered skipper. #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/scoGecT0Xg— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 22, 2018
Later, teammate Hardik Pandya also joined in the fun when Rohit asked regarding Hardik Pandya's hair: "And what’s wrong with @hardikpandya7’S hair? Why is he on fire?"
And what’s wrong with @hardikpandya7’S hair? Why is he on fire?— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2018
I am always on fire!!! Game On. Emotions On. #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/aKQNZgjSI0— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 22, 2018
Mumbai Indians have been the most successful team in the cash-rich league and they have lifted the trophy as many as three-times in ten seasons. The defending champions are once again being touted as one of the favourites to win the title this time around.
Mumbai will be playing their first match of the season against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7.
Also Watch
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
chennai super kingsHardik PandyaIndian Premier LeagueIPL 2018Mumbai IndiansOff The Fieldrohit sharma
First Published: March 22, 2018, 4:29 PM IST