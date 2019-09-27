Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

Rohit Sharma is Captaincy Option in T20 to Manage Virat Kohli's workload: Yuvraj Singh

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has suggested that Rohit Sharma can be considered for T20 captaincy if Virat Kohli feels "overloaded" by leading the side

PTI |September 27, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Rohit Sharma is Captaincy Option in T20 to Manage Virat Kohli's workload: Yuvraj Singh

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has suggested that Rohit Sharma can be considered for T20 captaincy if Virat Kohli feels "overloaded" by leading the side in all three formats.

Rohit, the vice-captain of India's limited-overs sides, has been the most successful captain in the IPL, leading Mumbai Indians to four title wins. Yuvraj said it won't be a bad idea for India to try out split captaincy to ease the workload of the best batsman in the world.

"Earlier there used to be just two formats -- ODI and Tests, so it was perfect to have one captain. Now there are three formats and if Virat is feeling overloaded, maybe they should try somebody else for the T20 format. Rohit has been a very successful captain," Yuvraj told 'Aaj Tak' news channel.

"I don't really know. They (team management) have to decide how much workload Virat can take. Do they need to try somebody else for T20? It completely depends on how they want to go for the future. Virat has been the best batsman. How to manage his workload? It is completely team management's call."

Yuvraj also took a dig at the team management for getting the crucial No. 4 position wrong in the ICC World Cup in England earlier this year.

"You need to identify who is your best talent and then back him. The highest score in no.4 position at the World Cup was 48. The captain, coach and the selectors should have known that no.4 is a very important position, especially in England where the ball seams," he said.

"The no.4 batsman has to be technically strong. Vijay Shankar didn't have that experience, Rishabh Pant didn't have the experience. Dinesh Karthik was an experienced guy who was sitting out and suddenly went to bat in the semifinal."

He said any cricketer needs a sense of security to excel.

"I really didn't understand what the think-tank was doing. If you had to get the best out of a player you have to secure him. A player can never play well if he is insecure. That was the big reason why India didn't win the World Cup," Yuvraj said.

rohit sharmavirat kohliyuvraj singh

Related stories

Management Found Excuses to Drop Me Towards End of Career: Yuvraj
Cricketnext Staff | September 27, 2019, 8:22 AM IST

Management Found Excuses to Drop Me Towards End of Career: Yuvraj

Yuvraj Singh Wants End to Criticism of Rishabh Pant, Calls on Virat Kohli to Help
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 3:37 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh Wants End to Criticism of Rishabh Pant, Calls on Virat Kohli to Help

Samson? Kishan? Gill? Who Could India Introduce Into T20 Set-up
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 12:06 PM IST

Samson? Kishan? Gill? Who Could India Introduce Into T20 Set-up

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more