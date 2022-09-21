'Rohit Sharma is Selling Himself Short': Aakash Chopra Unimpressed With Indian Captain's Batting Approach

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra criticized Rohit Sharma’s ultra-attacking approach with the bat which has not worked well for him so far. India had a disappointing 2021 T20 WC campaign and after the dismal show in the UAE, the Men in Blue started embracing the fearless approach under new captain Rohit and new team management.

Rohit and Co. played dominant cricket in bilateral series in the past few months but a poor Asia Cup 2022 campaign exposed some flaws in their system.

In the first T20I against Australia on Tuesday, Rohit was dismissed on 11 as he tried to clear the boundary rope but got caught by Nathan Ellis.

Chopra feels that Rohit is selling himself short as he can score big runs if he stays for a long time in the middle.

“I personally don’t like Rohit Sharma’s ultra-attacking approach. He is selling himself short. If he bats for 40 balls, he will definitely score 75 runs. But is he giving himself that opportunity to bat that long? He is a special player and needs to take some time to get himself in,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The swashbuckling opener has scored 434 runs in 18 T20Is this year at an average of 25.52. He has scored just two half-centuries this year in the shortest format. While he also had a disappointing IPL 2022 season for Mumbai Indians with just 268 runs in 14 matches at an average of 19.14.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul returned to form and score crucial 55 runs against Australia in the first T20I. Rahul, who had a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign, displayed his class against a high-quality Australian bowling attack. Rahul’s 35-ball stay was laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes as he showed great intent with the bat.



Chopra heaped praises on Rahul and said that he is a very skilful batter and only he can stop himself.

“KL Rahul showed that the only player who could stop him is himself. He is an incredibly skillful batter and those two flick shots for six over the leg side were just unbelievable,” he added.

