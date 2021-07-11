Rohit Sharma is the Best Batsman in the World: Reetinder Sodhi

Former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi feels that if India has to fare well in the series against England, then a lot will depend on the way Rohit Sharma plays, along with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Sodhi went on to say that Rohit is the best batsman in the world when on song.

Rohit started his Test career in 2013 with two back-to-back tons but then faded away soon. His Test career got a new lease of life in 2019, and since then has been a regular in Tests for India. Although in the recent times, he hasn’t scored a big ton, but has got good starts. “A lot here depends on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara – how these three batsmen catch form in the upcoming series. We all know that, in his elegance, Rohit Sharma is the best batsman in the world,” Sodhi said on India News.

“He was definitely struggling in Test cricket if we talk about sometime back but now he has stamped his authority in Test cricket. He is a special player as an opener, when he plays he can take the match away from the opposition in a matter of moments,” he added.

Meanwhile, India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been signed up by Surrey for their county game against Somerset. The veteran spinner is spending some quality time most of which is spent inside a hotel room as India will play a series opener of the five-match Test series on August 4. It would be a great opportunity for Ashwin to warm himself up for that first Test match if he takes part in some live action and that too in an English county game as he can get acclimatised to the conditions better.

