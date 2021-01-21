Rohit Sharma & Jasprit Bumrah Pen Tributes for Lasith Malinga

Malinga’s decision to part his ways from franchise cricket came in the wave of the pandemic.

Lasith Malinga shocked his fans and supporters this week when he announced his retirement from all franchise cricket. The news was broken by his IPL team Mumbai Indians. They released a formal statement on Wednesday, explaining Malinga’s decision and desire to take some rest from the cricket world. The Mumbai Indians captain and Malinga’s good friend, Rohit Sharma, took to Instagram to share his opinion about the former’s departure from their team.

He shared a picture of them on the field. They are both dressed in their Mumbai Indians jersey. Malinga is raising a fist possibly after taking a wicket as Rohit running toward him with arms wide open. The energetic picture was captioned, “One of the best the game has seen. Truly a match-winner, his presence around the squad will be missed.”

Jasprit Bumrah also shared pictures of the MI teammate and said, "It’s been an honour playing alongside you and picking your brain all these years, Mali. Congratulations on a successful career, the IPL won’t be the same without you" .

It’s been an honour playing alongside you and picking your brain all these years, Mali. Congratulations on a successful career, the IPL won’t be the same without you. @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/9XIPr13dtN — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 21, 2021

In a statement, Malinga said he had talked it out with his family and he thought this was the right time for him to retire from all franchise cricket. He cited the pandemic, travel restrictions, and some personal circumstances that would make it difficult for him to give it his best. The 36-year-old bowler had been with the Mumbai Indians since the second season of IPL and has given some brilliant performances over the years. Malinga said he had notified the team management in advance about his decision before the preparation for the player auctions begins. He said they have been very supportive.

The Mumbai Indians team has released a total of seven players before the next season begins. Malinga has been released on account of his retirement. Four overseas players released are James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell McClenaghan, Sherfane Rutherford. Further, the franchise has released domestic players Digvijay Deshmukh and Prince Balwant Rai.