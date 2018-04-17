Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya Must Fire for Mumbai Indians

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 17, 2018, 3:00 PM IST
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma taking tips from Sachin Tendulkar (Image: Twitter)

The defending champions in the IPL, Mumbai Indians have begun their season in a horrible manner as they have lost all three of their opening games and are under tremendous pressure going into the fourth game against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Mumbai Indians batting line-up, boasts of some pretty big names in the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Unfortunately, they are yet to live up to their expectations this season.

The troika together have managed to score only 96 runs amongst them, with no half centuries to boast of.

Indian opening batsman and local boy Rohit Sharma has been trying his luck at different positions in the batting order too as he stepped down the line-up to bat at number four in the previous game. The right hander though has totaled only 44 runs so far.

That would understandably put some pressure on the middle order where Hardik Pandya and West Indian Keiron Pollard have also floundered. Both are fearsome big hitting batsmen, but in the first three games this year, have totally put together 52 runs.

For the defending champions, there though has been one batsman, who has made a mark. Suryakumar Yadav has seized his chance and amassed 124 runs with one half century, while his senior colleagues found the going difficult.

Fortunately for the Mumbai Indians, they have recovered and gone onto have successful seasons previously. But unless the tide is turned soon, that tradition is in danger.

First Published: April 17, 2018, 2:55 PM IST

