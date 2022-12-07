Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar Will Certainly Not Play 3rd ODI vs BAN: Rahul Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that the trio of Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar won’t be playing the third and the final ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday in Chattogram.

The Indian skipper suffered the injury in an attempt to take a catch during the first innings of the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday in Dhaka. He was forced to leave the field immediately and was taken to the hospital for scans.

Rohit didn’t take the field anymore but returned to bat at No. 9 during India’s chase of 272. Despite being injured, the Indian skipper scored a 38-ball 51, including 3 boundaries and 5 sixes, but couldn’t take the team home. India lost the game by 5 runs and ultimately, the ODI series.

As Dravid said in the post-match presser, Rohit will head to Mumbai and consult the experts about his injury. However, his unavailability is uncertain for the 2-match Test series, to follow after the conclusion of the ODIs.

“We are struggling with a few injuries as well which is not ideal and not easy for us. I think Deepak (Chahar) and Rohit (Sharma) will certainly miss the next match. Kuldeep is also out of the series. Rohit will fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert to see how it is, and confirm whether he can come back for the Test series or not. It is too early to say anything, but all three of them will be out for the next match for sure,” Dravid said in the post-match press conference.

Rohit also spoke about the nature of his injury at the post-match presentation, saying that he had dislocated his thumb and got a few stitches as well.

“It (thumb injury) isn’t too great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture and so, I was able to bat,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Kuldeep Sen was already unavailable for the selection after complaining of a stiff back after his debut on Sunday and was replaced by Umran Malik in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar sustained a problem with his hamstring and had to leave the field. He could bowl only 3 overs before walking out and missing out on a significant part of the first innings. He was replaced by Rahul Tripathi

