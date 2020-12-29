Rohit Sharma Lauds Virat Kohli for Receiving Top Honours at ICC Awards

Kohli won the men's ODI Player of the Decade award and the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. For the decade, Kohli has been the highest run getter scoring 10,000-plus ODI runs.

Rohit Sharma has acknowledged Virat Kohli’s record achievement at the ICC Awards on Monday. The India skipper was named as men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade and Male Cricketer of the Decade at the prestigious ceremony. Vice-captain of Indian team in white-ball cricket has expressed his reaction to Kohli's big win at the ICC awards.

The official Instagram page of the Indian Cricket Team shared a special post dedicated to India’s captain across all formats. Many eminent members of the cricket fraternity congratulated and saluted Kohli. The page shared a post with an imagery of Kohli with the mention of his achievement. The caption along the post reads the various achievements and laurels of the Indian Cricket team captain.

Rohit hailed the skipper by posting a comment under the post. He wrote, “Great achievement” and added clapping hands emoji to congratulate Kohli.

A day back, Australian cricketer David Warner congratulated Kohli in his own way on social media. He said that Kohli’s achievement is well-deserved and mentioned that he didn’t mind not winning awards as nobody can compete with Kohli.

Kohli was contesting with the likes of Rohit, MS Dhoni, Lasith Malinga, Kumar Sangakkara, Mitchell Starc and AB de Villiers. After winning the award, Kohli said that his only intention was to make winning contributions for the Indian team. He said he strives to do just that in every game. Kohli added that the stats become a by-product of what one wants to do on the field.

Kohli won the men's ODI Player of the Decade award and the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. For the decade, Kohli has been the highest run getter scoring 10,000-plus ODI runs. During this period, he knocked 39 centuries and 48 half-centuries at an average of 61.83. In 2019, Kohli became India's most successful Test captain.