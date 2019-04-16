Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 16, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Launches #BatFlip Challenge on Twitter

Rohit Sharma has launched a new challenge on social media that will allow some lucky fans to win the opportunity to meet him.

The Indian cricket team opener posted a video on Twitter of him tapping a ball with his bat, then tapping the ball slightly high and flipping his bat around before resuming the drill.

"I tapped and flipped my bat multiple times in a minute! How many times can you #BatFlip? Take up the #CEATBatFlipChallenge and show me your flipping moves! The more you tap and BAT FLIP, the closer you are to meeting me! Don't forget to nominate your friends too,” Rohit captained the video.

 



The tweet has already seen several people reply with videos of their own.

Rohit’s flamboyant batting style and ability to make big scores on a regular basis means India’s ‘Hit-man’ has a devoted fan following in Indian cricket circles.

He is currently captaining the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2019 and will be a part of the Indian cricket team that travels to England for the ICC World Cup 2019.
First Published: April 16, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
