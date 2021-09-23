Rohit Sharma Leaves Kaun Banega Crorepati Contestant Starstruck with Surprise Video Call

Most contestants on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati express that they are fans of the host Amitabh Bachchan, however Wednesday’s episode saw one contestant expressing his admiration for Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. Contestant Pranshu, who was seated at the hot seat as he competed for the game, had told Bachchan that he is a fan of Rohit and even carries his picture in his wallet.

In a promo shared by the Sony entertainment channel, viewers got to see how Bachchan surprised Pranshu when he arranged for a video call with Rohit. Pranshu’s reaction was quite priceless as he saw Rohit appearing on a virtual call with him. The contestant even showed Rohit his wallet in which he carried the 34-year-old cricketer’s picture. Pranshu got up from his seat and bowed in front of Rohit expressing his respect for the player. A teacher by profession, Pranshu was seen quite fascinated and speechless as he faced Rohit.

Observing Pranshu’s reaction, Bachchan told Rohit, “You won’t believe how big a fan he is of yours.” Big B then prompted Pranshu and told him in Hindi “Now talk, he has come in front of you.” Replying to this Pranshu said, “How can one talk to God?” Listening to the response both Bachchan and Rohit were seen being overwhelmed. Rohit even extended his best wishes to Pranshu and wished for him to win the top prize.

Rohit sharma interact with lucky fan during KBC. The moment every fan craves for. ❤️#RohitSharma @ImRo45https://t.co/eqV0VhDCKB— cricbuzzer. (@cricbuzzer__) September 22, 2021

The emotional meeting of Pranshu and Rohit certainly got netizens talking. One fan tweeted, “Rohit Sharma interacts with a lucky fan during KBC. The moment every fan craves for.” Another fan wondered, “Looks like getting shortlisted for KBC is the only way I can meet Rohit Sharma. Any other ideas?”

Looks like getting shortlisted for KBC is the only way I can meet Rohit Sharma. any other ideas ?— The Cricketist (@dCricketist) September 22, 2021

Rohit is currently playing in the Indian Premier League where he is the skipper of defending champions’ team Mumbai Indians.

