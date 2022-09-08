'Rohit Sharma Looks Very Uncomfortable', Claims Former Pakistan Cricketer Unhappy With India's Captaincy

Indian team got knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022 after two consecutive losses in the Super 4 stage. The slight chances that India had even after two losses also got erased after Pakistan registered a thrilling last over win.

Though India won both Group stage matches but failed to register a single win in the Super 4. After India’s play in crucial matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar said that he is not impressed with Rohit’s leadership in the tournament, particularly his animated reactions during the course of the matches. He also stated that the Indian skipper should sharpen his captaincy going forward.

“Rohit Sharma looks very uncomfortable; he is seen shouting on the field. India brought in Ashwin and dropped Bishnoi, which shows there is uncertainty in the camp. This is a really good wake-up call for India, coming before the World Cup,” said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

India made quite a lot of changes in the playing XI during the course of the tournament. The Men In Blue started things with Dinesh Karthik as the finisher but were then forced to switch to Rishabh Pant after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury. India needed a left-handed batter so they roped in Pant but he didn’t utilize the chances to the fullest.

In the match against Pakistan, India got in Ravi Bishnoi, who had a decent outing but was then dropped from the playing XI against Sri Lanka as R Ashwin replaced him.

Keeping all these changes in consideration, Akhtar said that the Men In Blue didn’t play bad but believes that the outing to be a good wake up call before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“I do not think India played very poorly; they did not play well, that is a fact, but there is a rise after every fall, and this fall might help them in the World Cup. India should not be disheartened, but they should learn from this. They should find their final playing XI. Rohit Sharma has to sharpen up his captaincy as well,” he added.

