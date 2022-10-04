'Rohit Sharma Not a ‘Him-first’ But a ‘Team-first’ Type of Captain': Daren Sammy Hails Indian Skipper

Two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Daren Sammy heaped praises on Rohit Sharma’s captaincy attributes and called him a team captain. Rohit took over the captaincy charge from Virat Kohli after last year’s T20 World Cup where India failed to reach the semifinals. Under Rohit’s leadership, India have been playing a fearless brand of cricket and won every bilateral series this year but they struggled in the Asia Cup 2022.

Rohit is the only captain in IPL history to win five titles which made Mumbai Indians the most successful franchise in the league.

Sammy feels that the team comes first for Rohit and having a leader like him helps the other teammates to get motivated and do the job for the team.

“I love the way he captains. That’s why Mumbai Indians have been one of the most successful IPL franchises. He is not a ‘him-first’ but a ‘team-first’ type of captain. When you have a leader that could motivate men, it doesn’t matter who does the job for the team, the team comes first. And Rohit Sharma comes across like that to me,” Sammy told journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel.

Sammy also talked about India’s ultra-attacking batting approach and said that when a team tries to consolidate their position too much they set themselves back.

“You have an app on your phone and you have to keep updating it. When they won, that (old) method was okay. But when you have teams that are capable of hitting boundaries, their chances of them scoring quicker than you will always be there. If you consolidate too much, you set yourself back. And if the people consolidating get out, then you have two new batters coming in,” he said.

The legendary Windies captain feels that India have the personnel to bat with an aggressive approach and it will be interesting to see that in Australia during T20 WC.



“If you go hard and try to put the bowlers under pressure early, even if you lose wickets, you are so high in the run-rate, you can still consolidate. That’s what I see has changed with Rohit Sharma and India now. They have the personnel to actually do it. It would be interesting to see how it goes at this year’s World Cup in Australia,” he added.

