CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Rohit Sharma Only 70 Percent Fit, Wriddhiman Saha Will be Fit for Australia Tests: Sourav Ganguly

Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha

  • Reuters
  • Updated: November 15, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
Rohit Sharma Only 70 Percent Fit, Wriddhiman Saha Will be Fit for Australia Tests: Sourav Ganguly

Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for India’s four-test series in Australia beginning next month.

Saha, considered technically the best wicketkeeper in India, injured both the hamstrings during the Indian Premier League and missed the playoffs in the United Arab Emirates.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Should Be India's T20 Captain After IPL Success, Say Former Cricketers

The BCCI last week said it would take a late call on Saha’s availability for the tour which begins with the first of six short-form internationals on Nov. 27 in Sydney.

“I think people don’t know how the BCCI works,” Ganguly told The Week magazine, dismissing criticism of the board’s handling of player injuries.

Mohammed Amir's Super Over Helps Karachi Kings Qualify for PSL Final

“The BCCI trainers, physio and Wriddhi himself know that he has two hamstring issues.”

“Wriddhi is travelling to Australia because he will be fit for tests. He is not part of the shorter formats.”

Rishabh Pant is the other wicket-keeper in India’s test squad.

Confusion was also rife on Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury which the opener had sustained during the IPL.

Rohit was initially considered unfit for the Australia tour, but continued to play, leading the Mumbai Indians to their record fifth IPL title in Dubai.

He was subsequently brought back to the test squad.

“Rohit is still 70 per cent (fit),” Ganguly said.

“That is why he is still not picked for the ODIs and T20s Down Under. He has been added to the test squad.”

The four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with a day-night match at Adelaide from Dec. 17.

India captain Virat Kohli will miss the last three tests and return home to attend the birth of his first child.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches