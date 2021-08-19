Rohit Sharma pens a note on peace and love along a new photo with Ritika Sajdeh

Following India’s victory in the second Test at Lord’s, Rohit Sharma penned an endearing message on social media. He shared an adorable selfie featuring wife Ritika Sajdeh on Instagram. The couple is seated at a restaurant as they pose for the camera, all smiles. Rohit is accompanied by Ritika and their daughter during the ongoing series. The family has been in the UK for a while now. The note written by Rohit reads, “Everything that’s happening in the world right now makes us want to just hold on tight to the ones we love and pray that our time on this planet finds a place of peace and love for every living thing on it.”

A day ago, Ritika shared a group selfie on Instagram. It featured her along with husband Rohit, his teammate Shardul Thakur and her brother Kunal. Ritika captioned it as “My 3 favourite boys.”

Rohit has had a good outing during the ongoing five-match Test series against England so far. India beat the hosts by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Rohit put up a splendid performance where he scored 83 off 145 in the first innings. The star India opener followed it up with 21 runs during his side’s second innings. He had the company of KL Rahul who smashed a spectacular ton.

On Day 5, India was in a tough spot when they were 8 down for 209 in the second innings. However, the tailenders Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah put up an unbeaten 89-run partnership leading India to a win away from home. India was on its toes from the first over of the chase. The seamers were relentless and hence England were bundled out for 120 by the fourth innings. The third fixture will be held at the Headingley Cricket Ground, August 25 onwards.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here