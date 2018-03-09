Rohit Sharma Praises India's Clinical Approach Against Bangladesh

The Rohit Sharma-led side chose to field first, and once the bowlers had done their bit in keep Bangladesh in check, the batsmen swung into action to put the seal on what was eventually a comfortable win.
Rohit Sharma may not have had a good day at the office with the bat, but his deputy Shikhar Dhawan smashed a fine half century to ensure India would not have trouble with their chase.
After the match, the Indian captain was rightfully elated with his team’s performance and said, “It was a great performance, something that was expected from us. Right from the start to the end, it was clinical and a complete team effort."
"We analysed what went wrong against the Lankans, and we thought hitting the length was the option for us. We wanted their batsmen to take on the longer boundaries. Bowlers executed plans very well. We kept it simple and got the basics right, which was missing in the first game," Rohit said.
Even though the opening batsman and stand-in captain was happy with the show put on by his team, he made it a point to acknowledge that the fielding was poor and catches which should have been taken were dropped.
"The catching is something that can always be improved upon no matter what. We want to get better as a fielding side," Rohit signed off.
First Published: March 9, 2018, 11:56 AM IST