Rohit Sharma Questions Real Madrid's President on Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 30, 2018, 5:55 PM IST


Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo revealed the reason behind his transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus, there have been many questions raised on the manner in which Florentino Perez handled the entire situation.

Among the fans questioning, one of them is none other than Indian limited-overs opener Rohit Sharma. After having scored a fabulous 162 in the fourth ODI against Windies, the opener took to Twitter the day after and wrote, “What did you do Mr Perez @realmadrid.”

His tweet included a screenshot of an interview Ronaldo gave in which he revealed that he no longer felt 'indispensable' at Real Madrid.



Ronaldo, in an interview with France Football magazine, said that he no longer felt indispensable at the club and added Perez was one of the reasons for him leaving Real Madrid club after a hugely successful career.

“I felt within the club, especially from the president, that I was no longer considered in the same way as I was at the beginning,” said Ronaldo. “The president looked at me in a way that suggested I was no longer indispensable, if you know what I mean. That is what made me think about leaving.”

Just like the Indian opener, plenty of fans are yet to fathom that the superstar has moved from the club after powering them to three successive Champions League campaigns.

First Published: October 30, 2018, 5:49 PM IST
