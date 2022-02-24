Rohit Sharma Ready to Back Vihari, Shreyas And Gill; Tells Others to Score And Wait

Rohit Sharma is keen and eager to give it a go to talented batters who have been waiting in the wings to fill important slots in India’s Test middle order. India’s new all-format captain, a crowd puller in white-ball cricket because of the magic he unleashes with the willow and who has worked his way up the order to set into motion a Test match inning, Sharma wants the likes of Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill to be given their due.

He told (from Lucknow on the eve of the India-Sri Lanka Twenty20 series) the upcoming batters who have run up good individual scores in the first round of the Ranji Trophy that they should aim to keep getting runs and wait for opportunities to arise as it did for the stoical from Andhra, Vihari and stylish batters like Iyer and Gill who are unafraid to go after the ball.

There is something about Sharma, whose career has been beset with injuries, that brings about his old school thoughts of giving ample chances to the players whose nuts and bolts of batting are good, have delivered at the highest level when examined by hard-nosed professionals in the sport that has been infused with dynamism by these young blood.

When asked what he would tell the budding stars who did not waste the opportunity in the first round of the Ranji Trophy league, he replied with clarity; “All I can tell them is keep scoring runs. And that the opportunity will arise as it has for Vihar, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill; all these guys who are part of the Test team now. They have got to keep scoring runs, keep their head down and keep doing a job. That is all I can tell them at the moment, that is all we can expect them also to do, and there will be a time the opportunity will arise."

Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan, Delhi’s Yash Dull and Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan put up big scores last week and demanded attention. " I am pretty sure, they’ll also focus on getting more and more runs, rather than worry about if they would get selected (in the Indian team) or not, and things like that, I think a lot of things depend on the sort of combination we have at the moment in our particular squat right now."

Sharma also explained that team selection also depends on the type of pitches and the opposition. " So, a lot of selection depends on that as well, moving forward. But there are only three Test matches at the moment. For the two Test matches (against Sri Lanka) we’ve announced the team and there’s one Test match which will be played in England. So we’ll see about England later."

Sharma is glad the Ranji Trophy is being played in the midst of the pandemic. " I’m very happy that they at least got to play the Ranji Trophy which is the most critical from their perspective and I hope we will see more and more performances in the next two games as well."

With the ICC Men’s Twenty20 to be played in Australia in October- November, the selection committee has also brought back Kerala and Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson into the mix of things. “Speaking of Samson, I think that guy has got talent. Whenever we’ve seen him bat in the IPL, he has produced an inning, where everyone goes over the moon watching that inning. So he’s got the skill set to succeed. Now the whole point about this sport is that a lot of people have the skill set. A lot of people have talent, but it’s how you utilise them is the most critical part. And I think it’s up to Samson to understand how he wants to utilise his talent and can maximise it for team As a team management, we see a lot of potential, and we see a lot of talent. And we see a lot of match-winning abilities in that individual."

Sharma described Samson’s back foot play “superb". “Some shots you must have seen during the IPL, the pickup, the pull and the cut shots, standing and delivering over the bowler’s head. So these kinds of shots are not easy to play. And I believe when you go to Australia, you need those kinds of shot-making ability and Samson definitely has it in him. I just wish him the best and 8hope that he utilises his potential to the maximum."

Samson has played 93 IPL matches for Rajasthan Royals where he was mentored by Rahul Dravid. He has also played 28 for the Delhi franchise. In all he hit three centuries and fifteen half-centuries with 232 x 4s and 132 x 6s, which accounts for 56. 58 per⁸ cent of his 3068 runs in the league.

Samson though is yet to show his talent in Twenty20 internationals. He has played ten so far. But in the only ODI against Sri Lanka last year he made a run a ball 46 with 5 x4s and 1 x 6. It’s quite clear that India coach Dravid and captain Sharma recognise the bright and fearless cricket Samson brings to the table and hence are eager to give him chances against Sri Lanka.

More significantly Sharma is declared his intent to back those who have delivered in trying times and told the next in line to perform and show patience.

