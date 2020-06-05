Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rohit Sharma Recalls When Shikhar Dhawan Was Singing During a Match

IANS |June 5, 2020, 8:48 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have shared an infectious camaraderie while opening the batting for India over the years. Off the field also, the duo share a very good relationship which often comes to the fore.

Both are fun-loving in nature and on Friday the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a snippet on Twitter from Episode 2 of 'Open nets with Mayank' (Agarwal) where Rohit narrated an incident where Dhawan started singing in the middle of a match. The full video will come out soon, the tweet said.

"We were playing in Bangladesh in 2015 as I was standing in the first slip and Shikhar was in third slip. Suddenly he started singing very loudly. The bowler was already in his run up and the batsman, Tamim Iqbal, was left amazed. He didn't understand where the noise was coming from," Rohit told India Test opener Agarwal as Dhawan was in splits.

"It might not sound as funny right now but when it happened on the field we couldn't control our laughter, it was really funny," Rohit added.

Dhawan went on to say that his sense of humour is very spontaneous.

"When Jatt ji and Hitman are in conversation, expect nothing less than entertainment," BCCI's tweet read along with the video clip.

Since catching the eye as an opening pair during India's victorious 2013 ICC Champions Trophy campaign, Dhawan and Rohit have broken many records together and have been one of India's most successful opening combinations in white-ball cricket after the legendary pair of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.

