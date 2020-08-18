Rohit Sharma Recommended for Khel Ratna, Could Become Fourth Cricketer to Receive Award

India’s opening batsman and Virat Kohli’s deputy, Rohit Sharma was on Tuesday recommended for this year's Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award - the country's highest sporting honour - by a 12-member selection committee of the Sports Ministry.
The 33-year-old Rohit will only be the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, just-retired Mahendra Singh Dhoni and current skipper Virat Kohli to be conferred the Khel Ratna.
Tendulkar was the first Indian cricketer to get the Khel Ratna in 1998, followed by Dhoni in 2007 and Kohli in 2018, who won it jointly with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.
The committee, comprising the likes of Virender Sehwag and former hockey captain Sardar Singh, met at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters here.
Rohit, who has been recognised for his brilliance with the bat in the India colours, however has his eyes firmly set on defending the IPL title with the Mumbai Indians in UAE.
He is the most decorated IPL captain till now as Mumbai have won the trophy four times under his leadership.
(With PTI inputs)
