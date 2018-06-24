Rohit Sharma Remembers International Debut on Landing in Ireland

Sharma tweeted, “Life has come full circle; this day that year I made my debut for India and soon I’m right back where it all began.”
Since his debut, Sharma has become one of the pillars of Indian team limited-overs cricket and owns an impressive record that includes three double centuries in ODIs. In 180 ODIs, he has scored 6594 runs at an average of 44.55 including 17 hundreds. He will be hoping to find some of his best form again after a lean IPL where he scored just 286 runs in 14 matches.
First Published: June 24, 2018, 12:17 PM IST