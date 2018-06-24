Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Rohit Sharma Remembers International Debut on Landing in Ireland

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 24, 2018, 12:17 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Remembers International Debut on Landing in Ireland

(AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma was in a mood to reminisce on landing in Ireland, where India will play a couple of T20 internationals before travelling to England. Sharma had made his debut in Ireland exactly 11 years ago and recalled the moment when he started his journey in India colours started on Twitter.

Sharma tweeted, “Life has come full circle; this day that year I made my debut for India and soon I’m right back where it all began.”




Since his debut, Sharma has become one of the pillars of Indian team limited-overs cricket and owns an impressive record that includes three double centuries in ODIs. In 180 ODIs, he has scored 6594 runs at an average of 44.55 including 17 hundreds. He will be hoping to find some of his best form again after a lean IPL where he scored just 286 runs in 14 matches.

Also Watch

debut matchhitman rohitindia vs england 2018India vs IrelandOff The Fieldrohit sharma
First Published: June 24, 2018, 12:17 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking