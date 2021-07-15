Rohit Sharma Reminds Dinesh Karthik he ‘Still Has Some Cricket Left’

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik has hitting the headlines with his commentary skills in England. The ace cricketer recently made his commentary debut during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which was played last month in Southampton between India and New Zealand. He also impressed many with his in-depth analysis, wittiness and fashion sense.

Karthik is part of Sky Sports’ commentary team since the WTC final and has been offering his services to the UK broadcaster for England’s series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Karthik posted several snaps of himself from the cricket field. And this time it was not in the playing kit but in a suit.

“Just me being me,” Karthik wrote as caption for the post.

Responding to his post, India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma gave a gentle reminder to the 36-year-old stumper that he still has some come cricket left in him.

“You still have some cricket left. FYI,” Rohit wrote. In reply, Karthik said, “don’t ever doubt that.”

The fielding coach of the Indian team Ramakrishnan Sridhar also made an appearance in the comment box and asked Karthik to “stop posing.”

Picking up the mic before retirement is not a popular concept among Indian cricketers and Karthik belongs to the rarest club that has dared to break the stereotype.

Karthik will return to field duties in September when the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will kick off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On the other hand, Rohit is currently in England and is gearing for India’s upcoming five-match Test series against England, which will kick off on August 4.

Before the start of the England series, Team India is also slated to play a three-day warm-up match with County Championship XI at the Emirates Riverside in Chester-le-Street Durham, starting from July 20.

