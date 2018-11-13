Rohit Sharma Rested from India A's First Four-day Game Against New Zealand A

Loading...
Rohit captained India to a 3-0 series win in the recently concluded T20I series against the Windies in the absence of Virat Kohli. He was also part of the Indian ODI squad that won the five match series 3-1.
Rohit was named in the Test squad for Australia after being dropped after he featured in the first couple of Test matches in South Africa in January. Rohit didn't have the best of series, scoring 78 runs in 4 innings at an average of 19.50. He was dropped after the second Test in Centurion. He wasn’t included in the squad for the five-Test series in England.
He will now travel with India’s T20 squad that will leave for Australia on November 16, 2018, from Mumbai.
Rohit was included in the the India ‘A’ squad for the first game in New Zealand ‘A’ to help him get some practice against the red ball before the tour of Australia. India play a practice game in Sydney before the first Test at Adelaide and that will now be Rohit's only opportunity to get some practice before the series begins on December 6.
India A squad for 1st four-day game against New Zealand A: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), M Vijay, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper)
First Published: November 13, 2018, 7:57 PM IST