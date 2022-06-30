Rohit Sharma Returns as India Announce Squads For T20I and ODI Series Against England

The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced India’s squads for the upcoming three-match T20I and as many ODI match series against England on Thursday. The Indian cricket team will lock horns with England in the white-ball series after the rescheduled fifth Test match which will be played on Friday at Edgbaston.

Captain Rohit Sharma will return to the white-ball cricket after missing out on the fifth Test match due to COVID-19. The BCCI has selected two teams for the T20I series. In the first T20I, BCCI included several players from the recently included Ireland series where India emerged victorious 2-0.

While senior players including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will return to the white-ball set-up from the second T20I.

Young players including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer and Arshdeep Singh are excluded from the squad for the last two T20Is.

Another notable absentee from the T20I squad is veteran pacer Mohammed Shami which indicated the BCCI is not considering him for the upcoming T20 World Cup

Young spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been picked in the T20I squad for all three matches alongside pacers Umran Malik, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan.

Deepak Hooda, who scored his maiden T20I century against Ireland, also booked his place in the squad for all three matches.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan has been included in the ODIs squad in the absence of KL Rahul who is recovering from surgery. While young Arshdeep received his maiden ODI call-up as Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been dropped from the 50-over squad.

Other notable additions to the ODI squad include Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Siraj.

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik



India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

