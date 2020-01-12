Rohit Sharma Returns to T20I Squad for New Zealand Tour, Sanju Samson Dropped

After a well deserved break, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma returns to the 16-member T20I squad for the five-match series in New Zealand. India, who recently outclassed Sri Lanka 2-0, have dropped Sanju Samson.
The wicket-keeper batsman played the final game and scored six off two deliveries as India thrashed Sri Lanka in Pune. Samson is currently in New Zealand with India A team.
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who was rested against Sri Lanka returns to the squad for T20Is, which will be played right after India finish their three-match ODI series against Australia beginning January 14.
India's T20I squad for NZ tour announced: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, S Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, W Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur— BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2020
The selection committee under chairman MSK Prasad have kept the ODI and Test squads on hold for the time being.
"There are no surprises in the Indian T20 squad with Rohit as usual coming back in place of Sanju, who is already in New Zealand with the A team. All the other players picked themselves," a senior BCCI official privy to selection matters told PTI.
India's first T20I against New Zealand will be on January 24th in Auckland. The two sides will also play each other in three ODIs and two Tests after that.
Interestingly, the Test and the ODI squads were not announced and it is believed that Hardik Pandya's latest fitness drama could be the reason.
