Rohit Sharma Rises to Career-Best Number 2 in ODI Rankings, Rashid Khan Tops All-rounder's Chart

The Indian opener had a stupendous time at the multi-nation event, smashing 317 runs in five innings with one century and two half-centuries at an average of 105.66. India went on to lift the Asia Cup defeating Bangladesh in a thrilling final by three wickets.
His opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, who topped the tournament scoring charts with 342 runs in the five games and two centuries to his name, also gained massive strides on the rankings chart moving five place to No. 4 on the list.
Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, who was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in five games and chipped in with the bat as well scoring 87 runs has climbed six place to be ranked No.1 on the all-rounders' charts displacing Shakib Al Hasan. He becomes the first Afghanistan cricketer to reach the top spot.
In the bowler's rankins, Jasprit Bumrah retained his position atop the charts table after a successful Asia Cup where he picked up eight wickets in four games and was consistent throughout, especially in the death overs.
Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up 10 wickets in six games at an average of 23.70 also climbed up three spots to move into the top three of the rankings table for the first time in his career.
Elsewhere Mohammad Shahzad, who smashed a ton against India also climbed up 19 slots to reach 36th positions while Mujeeb-ur-Rahman moved 15 slots to enter the top ten at No. 8.
For Bangladesh, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim attained a career-best 16th position after a good tournament where he finished with 302 runs in five games while Mustafizur Rahman moved up four places to take the 12th position among the bowlers.
There were no changes in the team rankings with England still heading the list followed by India at second place.
First Published: September 30, 2018, 12:40 PM IST